Trevathan earns honor

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in recognition of his performance in the 24-17 win over the Seahawks.

Trevathan turned in an outstanding all-around performance to help Chicago to its first win of the season. He recorded the first multi-sack game of his career as he took down Seattle QB Russell Wilson twice. Trevathan finished the night with a team-leading eight tackles, two sacks for -6 yards, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble late in the game to seal the victory. — Bears media relations