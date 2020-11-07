MATT ERICKSON: Bears can win something's-got-to-give game

The Bears' reasonably tough schedule wraps up (mostly) this week on the road at Tennessee.

Once again, they're underdogs. Next week, they should, in theory, be favored for just the second time this year when they're home against the Vikings. But let's not count chickens. This week, the Titans are the dilemma.

And maybe the biggest dilemma is the Bears themselves, at least on offense. It's been a struggle. But the cure for what ails them might just be a Titans defense that really has struggled this season, including three games in which they've given up 30 or more points.

Likely they don't even care about that, though, because they happened to win all three of those games — against teams with a current combined record of 4-17. The Bears are better than the Vikings, Jaguars and Texans, though, particularly defensively. So if the Titans struggle on defense again this week, they might not be able to count on Ryan Tannehill to get going the way he could against worser defenses.