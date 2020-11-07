MATT ERICKSON: Bears can win something's-got-to-give game

The Bears' reasonably tough schedule wraps up (mostly) this week on the road at Tennessee.
Once again, they're underdogs. Next week, they should, in theory, be favored for just the second time this year when they're home against the Vikings. But let's not count chickens. This week, the Titans are the dilemma.
And maybe the biggest dilemma is the Bears themselves, at least on offense. It's been a struggle. But the cure for what ails them might just be a Titans defense that really has struggled this season, including three games in which they've given up 30 or more points.
Likely they don't even care about that, though, because they happened to win all three of those games — against teams with a current combined record of 4-17. The Bears are better than the Vikings, Jaguars and Texans, though, particularly defensively. So if the Titans struggle on defense again this week, they might not be able to count on Ryan Tannehill to get going the way he could against worser defenses.
Tannehill is a step up from Bears QB Nick Foles, but Foles actually made some decent throws last week — two big ones in the first half, and then a few down the stretch to get the game into overtime. So while in many ways, the Bears are gonna "Bears," for lack of a better term, that might work in their favor this week, and it feels like this is a lot closer game than the Titans being more than a touchdown favorite.
Is this the week the Patriots get back on track? There's no better team to do it against than the winless Jets, who are the lowest scoring team in the NFL by far. The Pats aren't far behind them and have lost four straight. It makes for a really crummy Monday night game, but maybe one that can be profitable.
Watch for the Falcons to stay on the rebound at home, and the Cardinals to win big at home, as well.
BEARS (5-3) at Tennessee (5-2)
Noon Sunday. Titans -6.5 (46.5)
MattE's pick: Bears 24, Titans 20
Baltimore (5-2) at COLTS (5-2)
Noon Sunday. Ravens -1.5 (47.5)
MattE's pick: Ravens 27, Colts 23
Detroit (3-4) at Minnesota (2-5)
Noon Sunday. Vikings -4 (52.2)
MattE's pick: Vikings 27, Lions 20
Seattle (6-1) at Buffalo (6-2)
Noon Sunday. Seahawks -3 (55)
MattE's pick: Seahawks 29, Bills 23
Denver (3-4) at Atlanta (2-6)
Noon Sunday. Falcons -4 (50)
MattE's pick: Falcons 26, Broncos 20
Carolina (3-5) at Kansas City (7-1)
Noon Sunday. Chiefs -10.5 (52.5)
MattE's pick: Chiefs 37, Panthers 17
Houston (1-6) at Jacksonville (1-6)
Noon Sunday. Texans -7 (50.5)
MattE's pick: Texans 28, Jaguars 17
N.Y. Giants (1-7) at Washington (2-5)
Noon Sunday. Washington -2.5 (43)
MattE's pick: Washington 24, Giants 20
Las Vegas (4-3) at L.A. Chargers (2-5)
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Pick'em (51.5)
MattE's pick: Chargers 31, Raiders 28
Pittsburgh (7-0) at Dallas (2-6)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Steelers -13.5 (42)
MattE's pick: Steelers 31, Cowboys 16
Miami (4-3) at Arizona (5-2)
3:25 p.m. Sunday. Cardinals -4.5 (48)
MattE's pick: Cardinals 34, Dolphins 27
New Orleans (5-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2)
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Buccaneers -4 (50.5)
MattE's pick: Buccaneers 29, Saints 26
New England (2-5) at N.Y. Jets (0-8)
7:15 p.m. Monday. Patriots -7.5 (42)
MattE's pick: Patriots 24, Jets 16
Week 8 Results: 8-6 straight up, 5-9 against the spread
Season: 79-39-1 (.669) straight up, 68-51 (.571) against the spread
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
