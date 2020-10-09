Matt Nagy unloads on Bears' offense after win over Tom Brady, Bucs

“You need to do everything exactly the way it is supposed to be done,” Nagy said. “So if that means running a route at five steps and not three steps, or if that means running a route at three steps and not seven steps, that has to happen. If it means to set a certain way and block somebody, that’s what that means. If it means to throw on a certain time with your feet, do that. If it means to make the right play call at the right time, then do that as coaches. Meaning myself. And so we’re all in this thing together. But I refuse to allow this happen.”