Mitch Trubisky throws 3 TDs in 4th to help Bears win opener

Sound was piped into the indoor stadium, but it was much more dull than a roar because t he NFL is limiting how loud decibels can be for games. And when a player was injured and evaluated on the field, the sounds were cut off; the only thing heard was the venue's air conditioning system.

If there were fans in the stands, they wouldn't have had much to cheer about early in the game. Both teams looked rusty without exhibition games to help them prepare for the season. Late in the game, Lions fans likely would've filled the facility with a chorus of boos.

Scoring

The teams took turns kicking field goals, with Matt Prater giving Detroit the lead twice before Swift scored on a 1-yard run to put the Lions ahead 13-6 late in the half.

Stafford was 4 of 4 for 49 yards with the 4-yard TD pass to Hockenson on the opening drive of the second half. He led a drive later in the third quarter that gave Detroit a 17-point cushion.

That wasn't enough of a lead.

Chicago cut into its deficit with Trubisky's 2-yard pass to Graham early in the fourth period and 1-yard throw to Wims to pull within three points with about three minutes left.