Mitchell Trubisky, Bears battle through distractions

They’ve scored 36 and 30 points the last two weeks after struggling on offense most of the year. They lost 19-13 to Minnesota in the first game Nov. 16 with Nick Foles at quarterback, without running back David Montgomery and with different starters at four offensive line positions. Now much has changed, especially for Trubisky.

“I kind of just feel like the stuff that I’ve been through this year, and in general, that mentally I don’t feel like I could be fazed right now just where my focus is at,” Trubisky said.

Benched in Week 3, Trubisky returned and lost to Green Bay but said he learned in that game on an interception thrown into double coverage to simply become more conservative in his approach.

“I think it was a learning experience pretty much right away coming back in from the Green Bay game when we wanted to be aggressive downfield and you force one into double coverage and then you look back at it and, OK, we have one guy they have two, that’s not smart football," Trubisky said.

They Bears had been having trouble getting rooke tight end Cole Kmet and Montgomery more involved in the passing attack, and Robinson was their only consistent weapon. Trubisky urged some changes in the offense letting him use his legs more to move around out of the pocket and get it to his playmakers.