Nick Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bears coach Matt Nagy has found plenty to criticize about his team this season, even though Chicago keeps winning.

On Sunday, Nagy went out of his way to give credit where it was due.

“Hey, our defense played lights out today,” Nagy said. “They played awesome against a good offense.”

Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16 on Sunday.

Once again, the Bears' 27th-ranked offense was just good enough to win.

Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears (5-1) opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl.

It wasn't pretty, for sure, but Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter. The 2018 Super Bowl MVP also rallied the Bears past the Falcons when Nagy benched Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3.