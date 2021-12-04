Opposite ends of the spectrum for the Bears, Colts in Week 13

Sometimes, there can be some comfort in knowing that either of your options didn't really matter.
That's probably the case for the Bears this week against current NFC top seed Arizona. They'll start Andy Dalton at QB with Nick Foles in the backup role. But even if rookie Justin Fields was back from his rib injury, keeping up with the Cardinals was going to be a pretty tall ask.
It looks like the Cardinals will have QB Kyler Murray back, and if he has standout DeAndre Hopkins back to throw to, it could be a game that gets out of reach for the Bears in a hurry. Absent those two for Arizona, well ... it still might not be pretty.
The Cardinals have the second highest per-game scoring average in the NFC. But it's their defense that really causes problems. They're giving up just over 18 points a game, which is tops in the NFC. And the Bears counter that with one of the NFL's four worst offenses — only the winless Lions and 2-9 Texans and Jaguars put up fewer.
So expecting some kind of early Christmas miracle at Soldier Field isn't something I'd count on.
The Colts, on the other hand, almost certainly will come out all kinds of fired up. They played great against the Bucs in Week 12 and just let it slip away from them. Jonathan Taylor should find a lot more opportunities against the Texans than he did against Tampa. This seems like one the Colts take in a rout.
Arizona (9-2) at BEARS (4-7)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox
Line: Cardinals -7.5 (43.5)
Best prop bet: Cardinals -13 alternate spread (+165)
MattE’s pick: Cardinals 27, Bears 13
COLTS (6-6) at Texans (2-9)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Colts -9.5 (45)
Best prop bet: Jonathan Taylor (IND) over 105.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Colts 34, Texans 16
Minnesota (5-6) at Detroit (0-10-1)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Vikings -7 (47)
Best prop bet: Justin Jefferson (MIN) to score two or more touchdowns (+650)
MattE’s pick: Vikings 31, Lions 23
Tampa Bay (8-3) at Atlanta (5-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Buccaneers -10.5 (51)
Best prop bet: Rob Gronkowski (TB) over 52.5 yards receiving
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 34, Falcons 20
L.A. Chargers (6-5) at Cincinnati (7-4)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bengals -3 (50.5)
Best prop bet: Austin Ekeler (LAC) over 51.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Chargers 28, Bengals 24
N.Y. Giants (4-7) at Miami (5-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Dolphins -4.5 (41)
Best prop bet: Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) over 22.5 completions
MattE’s pick: Dolphins 26, Giants 17
Philadelphia (5-7) at N.Y. Jets (3-8)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Eagles -7 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Eagles -17 alternate spread (+300)
MattE’s pick: Eagles 34, Jets 13
Washington (5-6) at Las Vegas (6-5)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Raiders -1.5 (49)
Best prop bet: Derek Carr (LV) over 268.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Raiders 27, Washington 23
Jacksonville (2-9) at L.A. Rams (7-4)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Rams -12.5 (48)
Best prop bet: Rams -20 alternate spread (+210)
MattE’s pick: Rams 37, Jaguars 13
Baltimore (8-3) at Pittsburgh (5-5-1)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Line: Ravens -4 (44)
Best prop bet: Najee Harris (PIT) over 58.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Ravens 26, Steelers 23
San Francisco (6-5) at Seattle (3-8)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: 49ers -3.5 (46.5)
Best prop bet: Elijah Mitchell (SF) under 87.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: 49ers 23, Seahawks 20
Denver (6-5) at Kansas City (7-4)
Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Chiefs -9.5 (47.5)
Best prop bet: Broncos +3 alternate spread (+220)
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 29, Broncos 26
New England (8-4) at Buffalo (7-4)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Bills -2.5 (43)
Best prop bet: Josh Allen (BUF) over 239.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Bills 24, Patriots 20
Week 12 results: 8-7 straight up, 6-9 against the spread.
Season: 108-71-1 (.603) straight up, 87-92-1 (.486) against the spread.
Listed odds are from DraftKings.com if available and may have changed by time of publication.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
48 photos of Bears victory over Lions
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Bears Lions Football
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.