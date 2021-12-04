Opposite ends of the spectrum for the Bears, Colts in Week 13

Sometimes, there can be some comfort in knowing that either of your options didn't really matter.

That's probably the case for the Bears this week against current NFC top seed Arizona. They'll start Andy Dalton at QB with Nick Foles in the backup role. But even if rookie Justin Fields was back from his rib injury, keeping up with the Cardinals was going to be a pretty tall ask.

It looks like the Cardinals will have QB Kyler Murray back, and if he has standout DeAndre Hopkins back to throw to, it could be a game that gets out of reach for the Bears in a hurry. Absent those two for Arizona, well ... it still might not be pretty.

The Cardinals have the second highest per-game scoring average in the NFC. But it's their defense that really causes problems. They're giving up just over 18 points a game, which is tops in the NFC. And the Bears counter that with one of the NFL's four worst offenses — only the winless Lions and 2-9 Texans and Jaguars put up fewer.

So expecting some kind of early Christmas miracle at Soldier Field isn't something I'd count on.