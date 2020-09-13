Phillip Rivers struggles in debut with Colts

There was plenty of other blame to go around for the Colts, who led most of the day and outgained Jacksonville by more than 200 yards.

Coach Frank Reich went for it on fourth down from the 3-yard line early and failed to get points when Nyheim Hines got stuffed. A chip-shot field goal would have put Indy up 10-0.

“I felt like that play was going to work, but it didn’t,” said Reich, who knelt next to his standing players during the national anthem. “So we got outcoached and outplayed on that play.”

Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship banged a ball off the left upright from 30 yards, another missed scoring opportunity. And safety Kenny Moore aided Jacksonville’s go-ahead scoring drive in the fourth period with a horse-collar tackle that drew a 15-yard penalty.

“I’m frustrated because you know what type of team we are, you know what type of team we have, you know the type of players we have in this locker room,” linebacker Darius Leonard said. “Like I said, it doesn’t matter what you have on paper, you have to find a way to get the job done.

“We had too many miscues, too many mistakes, especially by me.”