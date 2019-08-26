Doug Plank’s career with the Bears was almost over before it started.
During his time with Ohio State, the team went to three straight Rose Bowls, winning one in 1974, but for the most part he sat and watched. Tim Fox was the Buckeye's star safety, and Plank admitted that the 1975 First-Team All-American deserved his No.1 spot on the depth chart.
However, for one game during Plank’s senior year, all eyes were finally on him. Fox was held out against Northwestern with an injury. Plank stepped up with three tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in the Buckeyes’ 55-7 rout of the Wildcats, and unbeknownst to him, a Bears scout was there to see it all.
At the Battle of 119th Street barbeque last Thursday, Times sports reporter James Boyd had the opportunity to speak with Plank.
Q: What have you been up to recently?
A: I’ve been working for a radio station, Sports USA Media, and we cover college and NFL games. I’ve also done some games for Westwood One (Sports), which is a big producer of Sunday, Monday and Thursday night games. It’s great to still be connected with the game in some way, shape or fashion.
Q: When you think about your career at Ohio State, what comes to mind??
A: On my first day, I was running with the ball, and I was tackled by several other players. It was supposed to be a light drill, but it turned into a tackling drill and I was injured and required surgery. They twisted my leg and tore my (right) ACL and MCL, and it was the first 30 minutes of the season. I had never really dealt with adversity before, and I was depressed for a year. It really took me some time to rehab my knee and get back ready to play, and even when I came back, I sat on the bench for my sophomore, junior and senior year behind Tim Fox, who was a first-round pick by the Patriots and played for (11) years in the NFL.
Q: Although you didn’t play much, what is your favorite memory of being a Buckeye?
A: My senior year, (Fox) had a high ankle sprain, so he didn’t’ play against Northwestern, and I had an unbelievable game in Evanston. Interception, hard hits, breaking up touchdowns, it was a once in a lifetime game, and afterward I was picked by my teammates as the most valuable player on defense.
The next week, I went back to the bench and rode out the rest of the year just watching games. I was disappointed at the end of the season because I was thinking, ‘I’m done. This is it for football’ I ran down on maybe four or five kickoffs in the Rose Bowl against USC, and then to get drafted by the Chicago Bears based on one game they came to watch (against Northwestern), it’s was incredible. I couldn’t believe it.
Q: You played eight years in the NFL, and truly gave it your all whenever you were on the field. Were you at peace when you had to call it quits?
A: I was complete and you know why? I went from football to Burger King just like, and I was immersed in it. I was a store manager, and meanwhile the Bears where in the Super Bowl. It was hard to even watch them on television sometimes because I was working so much at the restaurant. All of that activity just helped occupy my mind, and no, I didn’t feel sorry for myself. I was happy for them because I physically knew I couldn’t be back there. All I had to do was move a shoulder or knee and go, ‘Man, that thing doesn’t feel as good as it used.’
Q: You’ve even admitted that your career probably could have been longer if you had a different playing style. Do you ever regret your hard-hitting approach to the game and the toll it took on your body?
A: I don’t. I know there were some coaches that didn’t like the way I played because I was too aggressive or I was hitting to many people. But I loved hitting people. I loved tackling. There are hitters and there are non-hitters, and either you got it or you don’t. But it’s not a special skill. It’s the ability to suppress your survival instinct, and go, ‘I’m not afraid of that thing anymore.’ When I was running full speed towards players, I used to pick a point and blast that spot.
Q: How honored were you when defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan renamed the Bears’ defense after your? And do you think you helped lay the groundwork for the team’s super bowl-winning defense in 1985?
A: When Buddy put me at the middle linebacker spot and named the defense “46 Defense” not because of the formation but my jersey number, it was special. There are still a lot of players on that team that said I deserved to have it named after me, and I can only thank Buddy. Nobody knew where that defense was going in ’81, ’82 and ’83. Was it the best? Probably not, but it sure was in ’85, and now it’s considered the greatest defense of all-time.
Q: You and Walter Payton were drafted the same year. What was it like to play alongside such an ionic player?
A: I actually roomed with Walter when we got drafted, and in college I played with the only two-time Heisman trophy winner, Archie Griffin, and he won those during Walter’s reign. He used to always say, ‘Doug, why did I never get that award?’ And the real reason is that Archie went to four Rose Bowls. He was on national television all of the time, and Walter went to Jackson State. There was no smart phones or social media back then, so he just didn’t get the exposure. Walter was the only player I ever saw that could kick, run, throw and just do everything. Archie was special, but Walter was in a class of his own.
Q: Did you ever put a hard hit on Walter?
A: I got him on the ground a couple of times, but it was so hard because his forearm felt like a hammer. It hurt big time, and I can honestly say I never got the best of him. One thing I loved about the guy though is that he was humble, and he hated to lose.
Q: With another NFL season on the horizon, Khalil Mack has helped the Bears become one of the best defenses in the NFL. As he enters his second year with the team, how much potential do you think they have moving forward?
A: I think that defense can be just as special was it was last year, and their celebrations are awesome. I hear some older players saying, ‘That’s not right!’ and I go, ‘Well, you got five years to live so why are we listening to you? You’re gonna be gone.’ It’s entertainment, and I look at the rest of the division, and I just don’t see them beating the Bears.”