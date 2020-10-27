Rams dominate matchup of tough defenses, beat Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams could tell Leonard Floyd was playing with an uncommon fury against his old team, and the rest of the Los Angeles defense followed his lead.

By the time the Rams were done with the Bears on Monday night, Floyd had two sacks and the game ball — and Los Angeles had a decisive, energizing victory over a fellow NFC contender.

Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Bears 24-10.

“We proved that we were the better defense today,” Floyd said after a six-tackle performance in his first game against Chicago since the Bears released him last offseason.

Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 8 yards for Chicago’s only touchdown with 7:30 to play, but Los Angeles' defense stayed in control, yielding 279 total yards and three points. The Rams have won twice in three defense-dominated games between these longtime rivals over the past three seasons.

“Obviously, stating the obvious, the offense, we've got to get this stuff figured out," Chicago coach Matt Nagy said. "It’s not good enough, and to be outscored by your defense, obviously, is unacceptable, too. So that part is frustrating.”