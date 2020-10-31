Saints look to stay on roll, Bears seek bounce-back win

Robinson was hurt catching a fourth-down pass with about four minutes remaining. He was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott on a fourth-down catch, and an official sent him to the sideline.

A Pro Bowl pick with Jacksonville in 2015, Robinson ranks eighth in the NFL in catches (44) and yards receiving (544) this year. Losing him would obviously be a major blow for an offense that's 29th in yards per game and 27th in scoring (19.7 points).

The Bears could also be without another starting lineman after center Cody Whitehair left Monday’s game with a calf injury. They're already missing left guard James Daniels, expected to miss the rest of the season after he suffered a pectoral injury against Tampa Bay on Oct. 8.

Staying the course

Though the offense appears to be broken at the moment, don't expect any major shakeups just yet.

Nagy said this week he plans to stick with quarterback Nick Foles rather than go back to Mitchell Trubisky, and he has no plans to give up play-calling duties.