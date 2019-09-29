The Bears don't need to sign another kicker just yet.
However, they may want to sign a backup.
Two days before the Bears played the Washington Redskins on Monday, Eddy Pineiro was officially listed as questionable with a pinched nerve in his right knee (his kicking leg).
He started off playing with the pain during warmups, with his longest field goal tracked down at 48 yards.
In game, Pineiro went 4-for-4 on extra points, made a 38-yard field goal, but missed a 44-yarder. After each kick, Pineiro limped back to the sidelines, showing signs of pain.
His injury comes a week after drilling a 53-yard game-winning field goal, defeating the Denver Broncos 16-14.
The city of Chicago roared with excitement — not just because of winning as time expired — but because fans thought their team had found a steady kicker.
In just three games, the rookie has proved steady, going 5 for 5 in extra points, and making 5 of 6 field goals.
There's no need to fret right now, but with the new injury development (and missing Wednesday's practice), the Bears should look into finding a backup kicker before a must-win game approaches and the only leg available is punter Pat O'Donnell's.
TRU-th hurts
Is Mitch Trubisky the franchise quarterback the Bears need? Fans are still unsure.
On paper, Trubisky's stats against the Redskins look great, but if you actually watched the game, you saw that he made passes any third-string quarterback is capable of making.
Short passes in the NFL can only get you so far, literally. He is going to have to start getting comfortable with making longer passes if he wants to make bigger plays.
Entering his third season, Trubisky has yet to make a name for himself on the offense.
Da Defense
If the NFL based winning games on the defense's statistics, the Bears would already be on their way to the Super Bowl.
Khalil Mack is a true Monster of the Midway and seems to be getting faster and better in each game. It showed last week when he recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles. He is a true leader who's surrounded by smart, quick players like Kyle Fuller, Prince Amukamara and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Clinton-Dix had two interceptions, returning one for a 37-yard touchdown.
The Bears defense is certainly trying to top itself from last season, and it shows every game. The offense doesn't appear to share the same heart.
Hopefully we'll see more of an offensive spark against the Minnesota Vikings, an important game in the NFC North.
I give Trubisky this season and half of next season before the Bears front office rethinks their quarterback situation. Truth hurts.