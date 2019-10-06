Heading into Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings was ... questionable.
Four players (Akiem Hicks, Eddy Pineiro, Kyle Long and Trey Burton) were listed on the Bears injury report two days prior.
Week 3 star wide receiver Taylor Gabriel — who scored three touchdowns in a 31-15 victory against the Washington Redskins — didn't start due to a concussion.
All of this was happening before the game clock began. Then the clock started ticking.
Four minutes into the first quarter, Mitch Trubisky dislocated his left shoulder after he was sacked by Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.
It was backup quarterback Chase Daniel's time to shine once again.
Daniel delivered big time with a 75-yard drive, finding Tarik Cohen open for a 10-yard touchdown pass for Cohen's first receiving touchdown of the season. He finished the game completing 22-of-30 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown in the 16-6 win.
Deja blue
Daniel first impressed Chicago in 2018 when he was named the starter in Week 12 after Trubisky suffered his first shoulder injury. In his debut as a Bears starter, Daniel completed 27-of-37 pass attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns, winning 23-16 over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
The following week, Daniel started again and completed 26-of-39 passes for 285 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions — one a pick six — in a 30-27 overtime loss to the New York Giants.
In last Sunday's game, Daniel was ready to get back in the game. The offensive line stepped up when Trubisky went down and Daniel was able to make big passes for big plays.
My question to fans is this: What is it going to take for Daniel to be seen as the Bears quarterback instead of a fill-in for Mitch?
Maybe Daniel isn't the Bears franchise quarterback, but Mitch isn't either. Daniel is just what the Bears need for now.
London's calling
The Bears will play the Oakland Raiders on Sunday in London for the NFL's 25th game overall in the United Kingdom. Daniel will start on offense, but all eyes will be on Khalil Mack in his first matchup against his former team who traded him to the Bears last September for 2019 and 2020 first-round picks and 2019 sixth and 2020 third round selections. In just one year, Mack is proving to be one of the Bears all-time great defensive players.
In 2018, Mack had 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. This season, he's tied for the league-high with four forced fumbles. In 18 games for the Bears, Mack has more forced fumbles than he did in his four years with the Raiders. He's also tied for sixth in the league in sacks with 4.5.
As long as the defense stays strong, the Bears can get by with winning small-margin games. Of course, it's not ideal, but as long as the defense shuts down the opposing offense, the Bears don't need to blowout their opponents every game.
Heck, Daniel could make long drives all game and get Pineiro set up for a field goal as long as his knee stays healthy. It wouldn't be as much fun to watch, but a win is a win and wins get you to the Super Bowl.