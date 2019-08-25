It’s that time of year again that allows Cubs fans and Sox fans to root for the same team … Da Bears.
The Bears are finalizing their roster in preparation for the 100th season in franchise history. Chicago will open the regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 5 in Chicago for an NFC North rivalry showdown. The game also is the season opener for the NFL.
Fans got a little glimpse into the playoffs last season during a wild card weekend matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and are looking for the Bears to have an extended run into the playoffs again this season. Finalizing a kicker and replicating last year's defense will act as big assets for the Monsters of the Midway.
The Curse that Cody left
Kicker Eddy Pineiro will have the most-watched foot in the NFL this season — if he makes the team.
It seems like the city got bored after breaking the Curse of the Billy Goat in 2016 and decided to bring a new hex into town after Cody Parkey’s various missed field-goal attempts last season, which included the potential game-winner against the Eagles.
The Bears top kickers in training camp were two-year pro Pineiro and rookie Elliot Fry, who battled it out for the No. 1 spot until Fry was cut on Aug. 18, leaving Pineiro as the last man standing.
Fry missed a 47-yard field goal in the second preseason game against the New York Giants.
Pineiro still has time left to prove he can be the starting kicker for Week 1. If he wants a career in Chicago, he’ll have to consistently face the end zone’s 35-foot pillars to break the curse.
What’s wrong with Long?
Finding a good, full-time kicker is a top priority for the Bears along with keeping players healthy against opponents, but now they have to worry about keeping players safe from their own teammates.
Offensive guard Kyle Long had two outbursts during practices that followed with a brief suspension resulting in him not dressing against the Giants.
On Aug. 14, Long fought with rookie defensive end Jalen Dalton and started hitting him with Dalton’s own helmet before throwing it down the field. Long vomited afterwards.
Three days prior, Long scuffled with defensive end Akiem Hicks over "training camp frustrations." Long and Hicks also had a similar altercation at last season’s camp.
Long publicly apologized and hasn't made any extreme boxing headlines since.
Although Matt Nagy is past the incidents, he should still keep an eye on Long to ensure there are no more fights on or off the field. The last thing the Bears need is an injury from the inside.
The Prince has spoken
The Bears led the NFL with 27 interceptions last season and star cornerback Prince Amukamara matched a career high with three interceptions. Amukamara turned 30 in June and has no plans of letting the younger guys outrun him. He also seeks more interceptions for 2019.
Cornerback Kyle Fuller was an All-Pro in 2018 and tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.
The two cornerbacks play crucial roles in the defensive backfield, creating a powerful Bears defense that looks to repeat as league interception leaders.
Whether the Bears win or lose against the Packers, I hope fans and announcers don’t rip the navy and orange to shreds on the radio the next day. One game does not equal the entire season. Let’s keep it simple and focus on the Bears one game at a time.