Surging Bears lead NFC North after road win at Panthers

The Bears improved to 5-0 against the NFC. They are also 3-0 on the road for the first time since the 2006 Super Bowl season. And they're staring down at the rest of their division even though they're not getting much from their offense.

“That gives us a lot of excitement for what happens when we do get this offense going,” Nagy said. “That’s why my vibe is the way it is because I love where we’re at right now as a team.”

What's working

The defense. Chicago forced three turnovers, sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times, limited Carolina to 303 yards and allowed just 3 of 13 third-down conversions. The Bears held Bridgewater to a season-low 216 yards passing and picked him off twice, including DeAndre Houston-Carson's first career interception to seal the win. Houston-Carson also secured the victory over Tampa Bay when he broke up Brady's fourth-down pass in the final minute. Khalil Mack had a sack, giving him three in the past two games.

What needs help