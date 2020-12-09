Trubisky understands storyline with Bears set to face Watson

Trubisky went without a turnover against Detroit last weekend at Soldier Field until about two minutes remained in the game. He was strip-sacked by Romeo Okwara deep in Chicago territory. It led to a 5-yard touchdown by Adrian Peterson, sending Chicago to a 34-30 loss.

Now, Watson and the Texans are coming to town. Trubisky understands there's no avoiding the storyline.

“It was me, Deshaun and Pat,” he said. “We were picked where we were, and now it’s up to us to make the most out of our opportunities. They’ve done a great job with theirs and I’m still trying to write my story here, so that’s all there is to it, and my opportunity is to go out and lead my team this week and try to get a win. I’m excited about that. I’m also happy for their success as well because obviously they’ve earned it.”

Note: LB Khalil Mack missed practice because of a shoulder injury and is day to day after getting banged up during the Detroit game. “I think it was just a little bit of some different times in the game where he got hit, and then you get to a point where you want to make sure — especially right now at this part of the season — (you) care of him,” Nagy said. “We obviously need him.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.