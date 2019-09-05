MICHIGAN CITY — Brian Urlacher hears the comments. Whenever his friends fly into town for business or whenever he drives through downtown Chicago, there's no escaping the billboards.
The ex-Bear and Hall of Fame middle linebacker may be known as much for his partnership with Restore, a hair transplant company, among certain younger Chicagoans.
Once arguably the most famous and successful bald athlete in American sports, Urlacher now has a normal head of hair. He's not complaining, but he admitted at the opening of Blue Chip Casino, Spa & Resort's FanDuel Sportsbook on Thursday that his brand has changed.
“Oh, I know,” Urlacher said. “Now they recognize me with the hair, because everyone's like, 'Oh man, I've seen the billboards.'
“It's crazy to me how many men have issues with their hair. I had no idea.”
Urlacher opened the sports book with a bet on the Bears to beat the Green Bay Packers in Thursday's regular-season opener. While he said he wasn't overly confident in the outcome due to uncertainty surrounding Green Bay's new coaching staff, he thinks 2019 could be a big year at Soldier Field.
The Bears return the vast majority of their defense that ranked third in the NFL in yards allowed per game in 2018. Urlacher said he expects a big year from linebacker Danny Trevathan and that the presence of All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack gives the defense the dynamic playmaker it needs.
“You have to account for him every single play or he will wreck your game plan," Urlacher said. "You saw that last year, even when (opponents) double-teamed. It didn't happen very often to me, but when I got double-teamed, I was like, 'Damn, they got me.' He's like, 'I'm gonna keep going, I'm gonna get a sack.'”
As the former quasi-quarterback of the Bears defense, Urlacher has plenty of experience studying opposing signal-callers. While fans and media debate third-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky's credentials, Urlacher sees a potential star.
Urlacher noted that Trubisky made the Pro Bowl last season, albeit as an injury replacement. But the former Bears captain likes Trubisky's leadership at least as much as his football talent.
“His personality is phenomenal,” Urlacher said. “The way he handles himself in the media, you see him go to the podium after they lose and he talks about what he could do better. … That's a true leader, in my opinion.”
With second-year coach Matt Nagy calling the plays, Urlacher said he's confident in the offense's ability to create advantageous matchups for specific players, like pass-catching tailback Tarik Cohen. Urlacher said he thinks the current Bears offense holds an edge over the 2006 team that advanced to Super Bowl XLI and that the defenses are comparable.
Urlacher reminisced about the Bears' NFC Championship game win over the New Orleans Saints that season, during which heavy snow started falling midway through the fourth quarter. He listed receiving the George Halas Trophy from Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey after the game as his favorite memory from his career, and he feels this year's Bears have the chance to win the trophy back.
“Anything less for them would be disappointing,” Urlacher said. “You look at the players on this roster, and every position they're stacked. They're good up front on both sides, they have good receivers, a good quarterback, good running backs and they're defense is loaded.”