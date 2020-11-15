Vikings-Bears game stirs college memories for Cousins, Foles

Foles was the MVP of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl 52 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. After an injury-filled season in Jacksonville where he lost his starting job, he got traded to Chicago in the offseason and took over for Mitchell Trubisky midway through a victory at Atlanta in Week 3.

But in 2007, Cousins and Foles were freshmen competing to back up then-junior Brian Hoyer.

“Kirk’s always been a really talented player, even then at Michigan State,” Foles said. “Hard worker. Would always do the little extra things — work in the weight room, film. We had a couple classes together. Just a really smart guy. We were only there a year together, but not surprised at all with the success he’s had.”

Foles, who backed out of a commitment to Arizona State following a coaching change, seemed to have the early lead over Cousins with his size — he was listed at 6-foot-5 and arm strength. He played in a game against Alabama-Birmingham. Cousins bulked up during a redshirt season and narrowed the gap.

A few weeks after the spring game, Keith Nichol transferred from Oklahoma after losing a competition with Sam Bradford. Foles then announced he was leaving, and went on to excel for three seasons at Arizona.