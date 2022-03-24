Bills stand to lose Ryan Bates after OL signs Bears' offer sheet

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills stand to lose Ryan Bates after the offensive lineman agreed to sign an offer sheet to play for the Bears, a person with direct knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The Chicago Tribune first reported the move earlier in the day.
Once the offer sheet is filed with the NFL, the Bills will have five days to match the Bears' offer or lose Bates without compensation. As a restricted free agent, Bates' rights were retained by the Bills last week when the team tendered him a one-year, $2.433 million contract.
The value of the offer sheet was not revealed.
Buffalo has very limited space under its salary cap, which already counts Bates' contract, and the team would have to free up additional space to match the Bears' offer.
He's a third-year player who went undrafted out of Penn State and was acquired by Buffalo in a trade that sent defensive end Eli Harold to the Philadelphia Eagles in August 2019. Noted for his versatility for being able to play each position, Bates appeared in 41 games, including four starts last season with the Bills.
Photos: New Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus
Matt Eberflus - September 2021
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis.
ZACH BOLINGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - November 2021
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus of the Indianapolis Colts coaches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis, IN. The Buccaneers defeated the Colts 38-31.
JEFF LEWIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - June 2014
Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus instructs Bruce Carter and others as they run drills during an NFL football organized team activity, Monday, June 2, 2014, in Irving, Texas.
TONY GUTIERREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - December 2007
Missouri defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus speaks during a news conference, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007, in Irving, Texas.
MATT SLOCUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - February 2013
Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus smiles as he talks with reporters during an NFL news conference at the Cowboys training facility Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013, in Irving, Texas.
TONY GUTIERREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflu - March 2015
Gil Brandt, left, talks with Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus, right, as the two watch players work out for scouts at TCU NFL football Pro Day Friday, March 27, 2015, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TONY GUTIERREZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - July 2014
Dallas Cowboys Linebacker coach Matt Eberflus, left, talks with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain during an NFL training camp, Saturday, July 26, 2014, in Oxnard, Calif.
GUS RUELAS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - September 2015
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is greeted by Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus after Dallas defeated the New York Giants in their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas on September 13, 2015.
MICHAEL AINSWORTH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - November 2015
Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus, right, talks to players during warmups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.
PHELAN M. EBENHACK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - June 2017
This is a photo of Matt Eberflus of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Monday, June 19, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - August 2018
In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus talks with linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during practice at the NFL team's football training camp, in Westfield, Ind.
MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - December 2019
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
PHELAN M. EBENHACK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - March 2021
This is a 2021 photo of Matt Eberflus of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Thursday, March 4, 2021 when this image was taken.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - September 2021
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis.
ZACH BOLINGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matt Eberflus - November 2021
Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis.
ZACH BOLINGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
