Can the Bears bounce back after an ugly loss, and can the Colts stay hot?

I certainly don't expect a shootout, particularly because the under has hit in six of the Bears' seven games this year. But a grinding pace might favor the Bears and keep the Niners in a Halloween nightmare downward spiral.

It's honestly a little baffling for me trying to figure out why the Colts are the favorite against the Titans. The Titans beat the Colts by nine in Week 3 thanks to a steady dose of Derrick Henry, who put up 144 total yards. The Colts' wins are over the 1-6 Dolphins, 1-6 Texans and 2-4 49ers. And while the Titans lost to the Jets, which is not good, they have three straight wins — including the Bills and Chiefs.

Henry regularly handles the Colts, and when he does, the Titans usually win. I don't see him having much trouble racking up yards against them this week, either. The Colts likely will try to counter with Jonathan Taylor on the ground. He has back-to-back 100-yard games. And if that's the case, it's still the Titans with a big edge. QB Carson Wentz is playing really well, but the Titans should be able to get after him. A Titans outright upset seems like a sensible call, and one that doesn't even really feel like much of an upset.