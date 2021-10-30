Can the Bears bounce back after an ugly loss, and can the Colts stay hot?

Halloween falls Sunday on the calendar, but the Bears must've thought it was last week.
Their 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa was an absolute horror show of a game.
Only the Jets (13.3 per game) and Texans (13.9) have scored fewer points than the Bears (14.4) this year. Both those teams are 1-6. But here the Bears are at 3-4 — with wins over the 5-2 Bengals and 5-2 Raiders. It's truly fascinating.
When the Bears are bad — Bucs and Browns — they're really bad. When they're borderline good, they're still kind of bad — but catching teams at the right time. Do they have any business beating the 49ers this week after getting outscored a combined 62-17 by the Packers and Bucs? Probably not.
Yet here we are, talking about how they could be a very solid upset pick this week — even without coach Matt Nagy and linebacker Khalil Mack. There certainly will be plenty of Bears critics who will take Nagy's COVID-19 absence as a positive — he takes a lot of heat for why the Bears are 3-4 to begin with, even though that record might actually be better than expected at this point of the season, or at least as good as could have been reasonably expected.
The 49ers have lost four straight after starting 2-0, and it might be important to remember their two wins came over the Lions (0-7) and Eagles (2-5). When they've been up against any kind of a decent defense the past four games, they've come up short. Even if the Bears are hobbled on defense, they'll still be decent.
I certainly don't expect a shootout, particularly because the under has hit in six of the Bears' seven games this year. But a grinding pace might favor the Bears and keep the Niners in a Halloween nightmare downward spiral.
It's honestly a little baffling for me trying to figure out why the Colts are the favorite against the Titans. The Titans beat the Colts by nine in Week 3 thanks to a steady dose of Derrick Henry, who put up 144 total yards. The Colts' wins are over the 1-6 Dolphins, 1-6 Texans and 2-4 49ers. And while the Titans lost to the Jets, which is not good, they have three straight wins — including the Bills and Chiefs.
Henry regularly handles the Colts, and when he does, the Titans usually win. I don't see him having much trouble racking up yards against them this week, either. The Colts likely will try to counter with Jonathan Taylor on the ground. He has back-to-back 100-yard games. And if that's the case, it's still the Titans with a big edge. QB Carson Wentz is playing really well, but the Titans should be able to get after him. A Titans outright upset seems like a sensible call, and one that doesn't even really feel like much of an upset.
Along with the Bears and Titans outright upsets, I like the Lions to finally win a game and I think the Cowboys — best in the NFL against the spread this year — will beat the Vikings on the road in a game that had its line shift majorly after Dallas opened as favorites. But the game you should hit hard is the Bengals over the Jets. It's a double-digit spread, but it probably should be double what it is.
San Francisco (2-4) at BEARS (3-4)
Time/TV: Noon Sunday, Fox
Line: 49ers -4 (39)
Best prop bet: Khalil Herbert (CHI) over 63.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Bears 20, 49ers 17
Tennessee (5-2) at COLTS (3-4)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Colts -3 (51)
Best prop bet: Derrick Henry (TEN) over 119.5 combined rushing/receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Titans 26, Colts 20
Philadelphia (2-5) at Detroit (0-7)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Eagles -3.5 (48.5)
Best prop bet: Jalen Hurts (PHI) under 257.5 passing yardss
MattE’s pick: Lions 24, Eagles 20
Cincinnati (5-2) at N.Y. Jets (1-5)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bengals -11 (42.5)
Best prop bet: Bengals -22.5 alternate spread (+300)
MattE’s pick: Bengals 38, Jets 13
Miami (1-6) at Buffalo (4-2)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Bills -14 (49.5)
Best prop bet: Josh Allen (BUF) over 2.5 touchdown passes
MattE’s pick: Bills 37, Dolphins 16
L.A. Rams (6-1) at Houston (1-6)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Rams -14 (47.5)
Best prop bet: Cooper Kupp (LAR) over 95.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Rams 37, Texans 16
Pittsburgh (3-3) at Cleveland (4-3)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Browns -3.5 (42)
Best prop bet: Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) under 253.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Browns 24, Steelers 20
Carolina (3-4) at Atlanta (3-3)
Time: Noon Sunday
Line: Falcons -3 (46.5)
Best prop bet: Kyle Pitts (ATL) over 61.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Falcons 27, Panthers 20
New England (3-4) at L.A. Chargers (4-2)
Time/TV: 3:05 p.m. Sunday, CBS
Line: Chargers -4 (49)
Best prop bet: Justin Herbert (LAC) under 291.5 passing yards
MattE’s pick: Chargers 27, Patriots 21
Jacksonville (1-5) at Seattle (2-5)
Time: 3:05 p.m. Sunday
Line: Seahawks -3.5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: James Robinson (JAC) over 69.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 20
Tampa Bay (6-1) at New Orleans (4-2)
Time/TV: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Fox
Line: Buccaneers -4.5 (50.5)
Best prop bet: Mike Evans (TB) under 68.5 receiving yards
MattE’s pick: Buccaneers 30, Saints 27
Washington (2-5) at Denver (3-4)
Time: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
Line: Broncos -3.5 (44.5)
Best prop bet: Antonio Gibson (WAS) over 50.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Broncos 26, Washington 20
Dallas (5-1) at Minnesota (3-3)
Time/TV: 7:25 p.m. Sunday, NBC
Line: Vikings -2.5 (53)
Best prop bet: Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) over 74.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Cowboys 37, Vikings 34
N.Y. Giants (2-5) at Kansas City (3-4)
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Line: Chiefs -9.5 (52)
Best prop bet: Darrel Williams (KC) over 56.5 rushing yards
MattE’s pick: Chiefs 31, Giants 20
Week 7 results: 9-4 straight up, 5-8 against the spread.
Season: 70-37 (.654) straight up, 56-51 (.523) against the spread.
Matt Erickson is an award-winning journalist whose NFL picks have appeared in The Times since 2003. He also writes about the Oscars, food and travel for the paper and is an editor in USA Today's Sports Media Group.
