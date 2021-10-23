Can the Bears knock off the Bucs two years in a row?

The Bears' loss to the Packers went reasonably as expected — they made things interesting early and stuck around for a while until Aaron Rodgers and Co. ultimately pulled away.

We could see a similar story this week on their road trip to Tampa.

Last season, the Bears beat Tom Brady and the Bucs — and the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl. The Bucs have been outstanding again this year, and Brady is playing even better than he did a year ago. I think the Bears' defense can keep things from getting out of hand for 45 minutes, but asking for a win on the road might be a bridge too far. Still, that 12-point spread is a big one, and back-door covers are a common occurrence in the NFL.

Going into the season, it would have been reasonable to expect the Bears to be 1-5 or 2-4 right now. But they're 3-3 and their two games after this before their bye — 49ers at home and Steelers on the road — are winnable ones. It's not outside the realm of possibility they could be 5-4 going into their break. Looking at the rest of their schedule, 9-8 is lofty — but doable. And that could get a playoff spot in this first year with 17 games. That's putting the cart before the horse, of course, but I'm just saying if they can win a game or two they're not supposed to, Bears fans have hope.