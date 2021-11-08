Chris Boswell's late field goal lifts Steelers past Justin Fields, Bears 29-27

PITTSBURGH — Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off Justin Fields and the Bears 29-27 on Monday night.

Boswell's third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead, only to watch Ben Roethlisberger respond with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.

Pittsburgh (5-3) appeared to have things well in hand, leading 23-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Then Chicago's DeAndre Houston-Carson returned Ray-Ray McCloud's fumbled punt return 25 yards for a touchdown, and Fields found Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard strike with 1:46 remaining to give the Bears a 27-26 lead.

It didn't last. Roethlisberger directed the Steelers 52 yards in seven plays — aided by Chicago's 12th penalty of the night — to set up Boswell for the winner.

The Bears (3-6) made it to midfield as time wound down, but Cairo Santos' 65-yard field goal attempt into the closed end at Heinz Field was well short.

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes for the Steelers, and rookie running back Najee Harris found the end zone for a fifth straight game as the Steelers won their 20th straight home game in the NFL's Monday night showcase.