Colts follow proven formula to stay in playoff position

What needs help

Passing game. While Taylor has shown he can carry a hefty-sized workload, the Colts probably need Carson Wentz to be more effective through the air than he was against New England. He was 5 of 12 for 57 yards with one TD and one interception Saturday.

Stock up

Taylor. The second-year running back has topped the 100-yard mark eight times in 11 games and showed just how dynamic he can be Saturday. If Taylor has a scoring run in his 12th consecutive game Saturday, he'll break Lenny Moore's franchise record. He needs two total TDs to break the Hall of Famer's single-season franchise mark (20), which was set in 1964.

Stock down

Michael Pittman Jr. His productivity has been fine. But after Pats safety Kyle Dugger ripped off Pittman's helmet, the two were involved in a scuffle that led to the ejection of both. Without Pittman, Indy struggled to preserve the 20-0 lead it built before he was tossed. Pittman is Indy's top receiver and he can't afford to lose his composure.

Injuries