Colts get in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts finally figured out how to deliver a knockout punch Sunday.

They capitalized on turnovers, made big plays at timely moments and, yes, even managed to protect a late lead.

Carson Wentz threw two long TD passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for two more scores and a stifling defense closed out a critical 31-3 victory over Houston.

"We had to feel what it feels like to win this way," coach Frank Reich said. "Defensively, getting turnovers. Offensively, getting those chunk plays, and special teams playing solid. It was a good step, but we know we've got to get a lot better."

For the Colts, it was a desperately needed turnaround just six days after a national television audience watched their embarrassing fourth-quarter collapse at Baltimore.

This time, the Colts seized control quickly in the second half — and the defense held up against the struggling Texans, who have lost five straight.

Indy, meanwhile, has won two of its last three and can move within one game of the AFC South lead — if Buffalo beats Tennessee on Monday.

Now, the Colts have some momentum and perhaps a successful blueprint to use in the final 11 games.