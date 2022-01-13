Colts GM Chris Ballard won't commit to Carson Wentz being team's starting QB next season

And when Frank Reich begins his fifth season as the Colts' coach, it will likely mark the the first time he's working with same starting quarterback for a second consecutive year.

"(It takes time) to learn the offense, to really understand the nuances of it, the timing and the rhythm of the throws, working through progressions — we've had none of that," Reich said Monday, explaining the benefit of offseason workouts. "I would love to get to the point where we can have a normal offseason and that we're able to find a way to get players in the building to work in our schemes and get better."

The Colts need more than just extra time on the field, though.

Ballard said he hopes to improve the receiving corps, the pass rush and Indy's overall depth, even as he waits for four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle to decide whether they'll return next season or retire. He also must decide whether to bring back left tackle Eric Fisher after an inconsistent, injury-filled first season in Indy.

But Ballard also believes a modified approach could help Wentz — and the Colts — take another big step.