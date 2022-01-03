Colts hope to take advantage of 2nd chance to make playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS — The strain and frustration were evident on coach Frank Reich's face Sunday.

After spending one week plotting contingency plans, monitoring the COVID-19 status of so many key players and shifting to virtual meetings, the Indianapolis Colts coach couldn't fathom how this team blew a chance to clinch a playoff spot in front of its home fans.

By Monday, Reich had already moved beyond the 23-20 loss to Las Vegas, intent on making sure it doesn't happen again this weekend at Jacksonville.

"The playoffs start for us this week," Reich said. "Believe me, I had every intention of it not coming down to this last week. But I think in this business, we embrace it. You embrace the moment you have."

Indy positioned itself to do just that by fighting its way back from a 1-4 start to position itself for the AFC's top wild-card spot. Instead, the playoff drive stalled out with a dud performance.

The good news for the Colts: What happens next remains entirely up to them.