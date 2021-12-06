Colts looking for ways to maintain momentum through bye week

Still, it's a better scenario than the one Wentz faced last December in Philadelphia — or the Colts were facing in mid-October with a 1-5 record.

What will it take for the Colts to complete another remarkable comeback to make the playoffs?

Maintaining focus and energy, staying healthy and replicating their most recent performance against better competition when they return to work next week.

"We've got to win every week. It's kind of a playoff game every week," Reich said. "I think our guys have been tested, and I think that's a good thing. We've had a really good schedule as far as we've played a lot of good playoff teams, and hopefully we're learning and getting better from each of those contests."

What's working

Converting turnovers into scores. Indy forced turnovers on Houston's first two possessions, capitalizing on the first with a touchdown before missing a short field goal following the second. The Colts still lead the league in takeaways (29), turnover margin (plus-13) and points off turnovers (112).

What needs help