Colts lose to Raiders on field goal as time expires

On first-and-10 at the Las Vegas 45, a scrambling Wentz threw the ball into a crowd at the goal line. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin and defensive backs Casey Hayward and Tre'von Moehrig all went up to make a play, and the ball popped up before landing in the arms of T.Y. Hilton for a 17-13 lead.

Hilton took a bow in the end zone after perhaps the easiest of his 53 career receiving touchdowns.

The Raiders won despite losing a late touchdown on a replay reversal and committing the only two turnovers of the game.

Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson's 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders moved one step closer to an AFC wild card.

Rallying after an embarrassing email scandal that led to coach Jon Gruden's resignation, the Raiders (9-7) earned their third straight win. They can wrap up an improbable playoff spot with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.

"We're finding a way to do it because we have the right kind of guys," Carr said, "and there's never been a doubt, there's never a finger pointed, you know, at this or that, and this coach is not there, and all this kind ... nobody cares.