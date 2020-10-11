Browns hold off Philip Rivers, Colts

CLEVELAND — Bill Belichick was their coach and Nick Saban was on his staff the last time the Cleveland Browns were this good this early.

Baker Mayfield passed for a season-high 247 yards and two touchdowns against the NFL's No. 1 defense, Myles Garrett forced a crucial safety in the fourth quarter and the Browns held on for a 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Browns, just three years removed from 0-16, are 4-1 for the first time since 1994.

“It's very special," said wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who crawled to the sideline after taking a hard hit in the the first quarter. “We continue to make strides each week. It's not surprising we're in this position.”

Mayfield made sure the Browns (4-1) kept the momentum going in their first game without Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb, who sprained his knee at Dallas last week. The win could have been costly, though, as Mayfield injured his ribs in the fourth quarter.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the quarterback is going for X-rays.