Colts begin renewed playoff push following late bye week

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich kept stressing the same points.

He urged players to stay patient, remain focused on the small tasks, and insisted the playoff picture would sort itself out. After last weekend's bye, it has.

The Colts returned to their team complex Monday in a very different position than they left it — with the inside track to a wild-card spot.

“We’re not really focused on where we stand amongst others," cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “However we fall into this dance we just want to get in and the way we get in is by winning each week. So we’ve got to put our keys together and play our ball."

Indy needed a little outside help.

Losses by Cincinnati and Buffalo shook up the AFC playoff race, allowing Indianapolis to jump from ninth to sixth in the seven-team postseason field. The Colts now hold the top spot among five teams tied at 7-6 and are one game behind the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 5 seed and the top wild-card slot.

Now comes the real playoff push.