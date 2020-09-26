Colts' defense hoping to build on strong start against Jets

And this week, they could be without receivers Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring), too.

But they're not giving in.

"We have to stay together," said Frank Gore, who spent three seasons in Indy and is the No. 3 rusher in NFL history. "When we get opportunities to make a play, we need to make a play. I feel like I could have played better and done things to help this team early on. Everybody has to look at each other and know that. Each man has to do better for this team."

Meanwhile, they're facing a foe that prefers to grind it out and play keep away on offense, and allowing its defense to do what it does best.

"That's the No. 1 goal each week, to stop the run and make the quarterback beat us with his arm," Leonard said. "And let our defense be great."

Indianapolis Jets

Gore isn't the only Jets player returning to Indy this weekend.

He's one of eight players on the active roster who suited up for the Colts. The others are offensive lineman Josh Andrews, defensive end Henry Anderson, linebacker Tarell Basham, safety Matthias Farley and cornerbacks Quincy Wilson, Nate Hairston and Pierre Desir.