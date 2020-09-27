Colts defense, Rivers come up big as Colts ground Jets 36-7

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — Xavier Rhodes delivered the first punch Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts.

T.J. Carrie finished it off on a milestone day for Philip Rivers.

Rhodes and Carrie each returned an interception for a touchdown, Indianapolis recorded its second safety in as many weeks and Rivers added his 400th career TD pass as the Colts routed the New York Jets 36-7. It's the first time since October 1970 the Colts returned two INTs for scores in a game, which also happened against the Jets.

"Any time we touch that rock, that's the most important part of the game," Carrie said. "It's not just saying something, you have to actually go out and practice it."

The Colts (2-1) came in with the league's top-rated defense and could stay there after picking off three more passes, giving up just 260 yards and seven points.

But for a franchise better known for high-scoring offenses, getting 18 points from the defense in two victories has been a welcome addition.

Couple that with Rivers, who got rid of the ball quickly and crisply while avoiding mistakes on a milestone day.