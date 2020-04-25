Colts find new potential weapons in draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts found some new playmakers in this year's draft.

They may have picked up their quarterback of the future, too.

General manager Chris Ballard stuck to the game plan, using four of his first five picks on offensive players. He took a big receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., and a powerful running back, Jonathan Taylor, in the second round before adding strong-armed quarterback Jacob Eason in the fourth round Saturday.

Ballard made one thing clear: He would not reach for a long-term successor to Andrew Luck.

“We are not going to force that," Ballard said in a video call Friday night. “It is going to be a guy that we have a strong conviction on and we know that we think he can be our future."

That guy, apparently, is Eason, who fell to the Colts at No. 122 overall. Next season's expectations will be low. He'll spend time learning the playbook, developing relationships with new teammates and serving as understudy to Philip Rivers and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

But after starting Saturday with three quarterbacks on the roster and none signed beyond 2020, Ballard thought Eason was worth a gamble — even as critics debated Eason's work ethic and accountability.