Colts focused on playoffs as Jags look to future in Week 17

The Colts could still win the AFC South title if Tennessee loses at Houston.

But there is one common theme in each playoff chapter.

“Every scenario involves the Colts beating the Jags," Philip Rivers said. “That’s the only one we have a say in, so I think we have to just be focused on what we can control, find a way to get win No. 11 and don’t be distracted by all the other games."

The Jags (1-14) don't have much at stake.

They've lost 14 straight, already won the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, and may be about to embark on a major offseason overhaul. General manager David Caldwell was fired, quarterback Gardner Minshew was benched, top rusher James Robinson won't play because of an ankle injury, and coach Doug Marrone could be gone soon, too.

Marrone is just 12-35 since leading Jacksonville to the AFC championship game following the 2017 season.

“I think obviously there will be change, I don’t know (how)," Marrone said. “I’m not informed of anything like that, but obviously there’s going to be a lot of change going on. But my whole focus is try to get this win."

The Colts know this game is no gimme.