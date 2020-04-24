Colts grab USC WR Pittman, Wisconsin RB Taylor in 2nd round

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts used the first part of the offseason to invest in their defense.

Now it's time to work on the offense.

General manager Chris Ballard started quickly Friday, grabbing Southern California receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with their first pick in the NFL draft at No. 34 overall. The Colts then traded up to No. 41 with Cleveland to take star Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

“I was almost certain I was going to be a Colt today," Pittman said on a video conference call. “That's why you see the blue shirt. I thought we had a good connection and it felt like it was the right fit.”

Pittman caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, he gives the Colts a bigger body to work opposite Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton. Some thought he might be selected late in the first round after running the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at the scouting combine in February.

Pittman's father was an NFL running back for 11 seasons with Arizona, Tampa Bay and Denver.

Indy thought highly enough of Taylor it gave up its original second-round pick, No. 44 overall, and a fifth-rounder to get him.