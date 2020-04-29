Colts sign 2nd kicker as Vinatieri recovers from knee injury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts now have two kickers under contract for next season while the NFL's career scoring leader, Adam Vinatieri, remains a free agent.

On Wednesday, team officials announced they had signed 10 undrafted rookies, including Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia, one of last season's top college kickers.

Blankenship will now battle Chase McLaughlin, who replaced the injured Vinatieri late last season, and perhaps Vinatieri — if the Colts decide to bring him back.

“I won’t comment on that," general manager Chris Ballard said Saturday when asked if the addition of Blankenship indicates the Colts would not re-sign Vinatieri. "And no, I still have to have talks with Adam.”

Vinatieri is coming off the worst season of a brilliant 24-year career during which he won four Super Bowl rings and had some of the most memorable kicks in league history.

But he missed a league-high 14 kicks — six extra points and eight field goals — last season before going on injured reserve in December. He had surgery on his left knee and has been recuperating ever since, hoping for a June return.

But the recovery process has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.