Colts squander lead, fall to Steelers

The Colts, so dominant during a first half in which it outgained the Steelers 206-28, had two chances to reclaim the lead. The first drive ended with Rivers throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory. The second ended with Rivers' heave to Zach Pascal sailing high on fourth down.

Indianapolis could not have clinched a playoff berth with a victory anyway after Miami and Baltimore won. Still, it would have made the path significantly easier. Now, not so much.

“We gave them (the Steelers) life,” Rivers said. "We’ve been on the other side of those. They were the aggressor as it got to be a 10-point game, a 3-point game and I don’t mean that from a play-calling standpoint, it just had that feel like ‘oh boy,’ and we were trying to hang on.”

Rivers finished 22 of 35 for 270 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Taylor ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns but basically disappeared over the final two quarters.