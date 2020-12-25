Colts, Steelers meet while heading in opposite directions

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger doesn't want to talk about the end, whenever it might come. There's too much to worry about in the present for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback to look too far down the road.

It's why Roethlisberger called a players-only meeting — over Zoom of course — this week. Even mired in a three-game losing streak that has sapped the swagger from his team following an 11-0 start, the playoffs loom. Roethlisberger, the only player on the roster with a Super Bowl ring, wanted to relay the sense of urgency required to succeed in January.

“I just wanted guys to understand and to reiterate how important this time of year is,” Roethlisberger said.

The message needs to resonate quickly for the Steelers. Surging Indianapolis (10-4) visits Heinz Field on Sunday. The Colts have won five of six to take control of the AFC South. And while Roethlisberger has struggled of late — throwing eight touchdowns and six picks over his last five games — fellow 2004 draftee Philip Rivers has not. The 39-year-old Rivers has a 109.3 quarterback rating over the same span, thanks in part to the kind of balance the Steelers have found elusive.