Colts trying to fix Taylor-made ground game against Bengals

There's little doubt the Colts (3-2) can churn out victories, even without 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack who suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the season opener. The combination of rookie Jonathan Taylor, Mack's replacement, and Nyheim Hines has provided a solid one-two punch out of the backfield.

Taylor is one of three rookies with a 100-yard game this season and only three players in franchise history posted more yards from scrimmage in their first five games than the former Wisconsin star, who has 414. While Hines has done more work in the passing game, he has been effective on the ground, too.

Still, the Colts rank 31st in yards per carry at 3.55, something they could turn around against a Bengals defense allowing 102.6 yards per game and will be playing with a depleted front four after putting two more defensive linemen on injured reserve this week.

Cincinnati (1-3-1) insists it will be up to the challenge.

“I know what’s ahead of us, I know what’s ahead of this team, I know what’s ahead of this defense," defensive tackle Christian Covington said. “We just have to be able to learn from our mistakes and get back into it because we know who we have up against when it comes to Indianapolis this week."

LINE DANCE