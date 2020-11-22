Defense's strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT

Indy (7-3) did it with an old-school combination: An offense that played keep-away while the defense came up with two three-and-outs in the third quarter and a fourth down stop late in the fourth.

Yet in this wild, wacky game, it almost still wasn't enough.

Five holding penalties allowed Rodgers to get one more shot in regulation, starting at the 6-yard line with 85 seconds left. Then on third-and-10 he hooked up with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 47 yards. Six plays later, Mason Crosby hit a 26-yard field goal to tie the score with 3 seconds left.

So when the Packers won the coin toss and took the ball, it seemed they had all the momentum as Leonard started talking to himself.

“When the game's get close you've got to want to make a play," he said. “You have to be the one to go out there with no fear and no doubt in your mind that you’re going to make a play. I was basically saying this is my time to go. If you get an opportunity you’ve got to make a play."