INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' competition to start at right tackle just got more complicated.
One day after incumbent Denzelle Good left the third preseason game with a knee injury, coach Frank Reich said that Good would not play in Thursday's preseason finale at Cincinnati and could miss several additional games.
Good is listed week to week, meaning the Colts must find another starter before the Sept. 9 season opener against Cincinnati.
"We are going to take one more week to evaluate that," Reich said on a conference call Sunday. "(General manager) Chris (Ballard) and his staff are working on it. Coaching staff, we have talked a lot about it. Chris and I have had a lot of discussions on it. We will figure out what's best for the team. We are going to use these last couple of days, and last (preseason) game to zero in on that."
It's the only spot along the revamped offensive line without a clear front-runner.
Longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo expects to reclaim the spot when he returns from a hamstring injury, which has kept him out for most of training camp. The Colts hope he'll be back for Week 1.
Center Ryan Kelly has played well after returning from an injury-filled second season. The 2016 first-round draft pick missed the first part of last year after having foot surgery and finished the season on injured reserve with complications from a concussion.
Rookie Quenton Nelson was plugged into the left guard slot after being selected No. 6 overall in this year's draft, and Ballard signed free agent Matt Slauson to start at right guard.
But with quarterback Andrew Luck finally back from surgery on his right shoulder, one spot remains unsettled — and Good's injury could make the choice more difficult.
Good started last season on injured reserve with a torn ligament in his wrist, but returned in time to start five of Indy's last six games.
He entered training camp with the inside track to keep the job — by fending off challenges from second-round pick Braden Smith and veterans Joe Haeg, Austin Howard, J'Marcus Webb and Le'Raven Clark, who started Saturday's game at right tackle.
Now, with Good at least temporarily out of the mix, the Colts will take as much time as they need to pick a starter.
"I feel confident with the guys that we have competing for that position, but we will take all the time allotted to us to make that decision," Reich said. "No one panics, you get guys ready to play and you go in with confidence with the guys you got."
Good wasn't the only one hurting after Saturday's victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Starting defensive end John Simon left the game with a neck injury, but is now listed day to day. Reich said Simon was pulled as a precautionary measure because he also finished last season on injured reserve after hurting his neck, and he could return in time for the season opener.
Backup safety T.J. Green, who has been fighting to keep a spot on the 53-man active roster, has been listed week to week after hurting his hamstring.
Indy also traded former starting inside linebacker Antonio Morrison to Green Bay for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins — a move intended to shore up a secondary that was already missing second-year cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston because of injuries.
But Reich and Ballard are still trying to sort out backup spots at receiver, tight end, in the secondary and even along the offensive line.
And they won't be rushed.
"There are some good battles left at all these positions and we will use the whole body of work to determine that. But certainly last impressions always help," Reich said. "Everybody has their three or four things like this they are dealing with. It's more par for the course, status quo. This is normal order of business."
Colts, Packers swap defensive players
Indianapolis and Green Bay didn't wait for this week's roster moves to start filling holes.
Instead, they cut a deal Sunday.
The Colts traded inside linebacker Antonio Morrison to the Packers for cornerback Lenzy Pipkins, giving each veteran a chance to impress their new coaches in this week's preseason finales — and a better chance of making the 53-man active roster.
Green Bay already was thin at inside linebacker after incumbent starter Jake Ryan suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training camp. The Packers suffered another blow when Ryan's replacement, rookie Oren Burks, hurt his shoulder during Friday's pregame warmups and missed the game against Oakland.
Burks was a third-round draft pick in the spring, but coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday the injury was less severe than initially feared and that the injury would not be long term.
Still, they made the move.
"Antonio is obviously an experienced linebacker, and if you look at the youth of the group, that's something we felt we needed to add," McCarthy said. "Lenzy's a good young corner, did some really good things for us at the end of the year. But we're very young at that position."
Getting Morrison could fill one of Green Bay's most glaring needs.
The 6-foot-1, 241-pound Morrison played in 31 games with the Colts, made 19 starts including 15 last season. He finished among the league's top 20 in tackles in 2017, leading the Colts with 109.
Morrison was originally the Colts' fourth-round draft pick in 2016.
But Morrison started sliding down the Colts' depth chart after new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus switched from a 3-4 defensive front to the more traditional 4-3, a scheme that requires only one starting inside linebacker. In contrast, Green Bay will continue to use a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.
Morrison's experience also could make him an immediate contributor with starter Blake Martinez, who had 144 tackles last season and finished with a share of the league lead. Martinez started next to undrafted rookie Greer Martini when Burks sat out Friday.
Burks said nobody has given him a timeline for his return and he's not sure if he'll be ready for Green Bay's season opener Sept. 9 against Chicago.
"Shoulder just popped out. It's unfortunate but it's part of the game," Burks said. "Knew something was wrong, obviously, but I've never had any shoulder issues before so I didn't really know what I was feeling or any kinds of things like that. Good evaluation, good feedback from the MRI and things like that."
Pipkins played in 12 games, mostly on special teams, after making the Packers as an undrafted rookie last season.
He also moved down the depth chart after Green Bay selected cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson with its top two picks in this year's draft and re-signed free agent Tramon Williams, who played for Pettine in Cleveland after leaving Green Bay in free agency following the 2014 season.
"Our two rookies played well in the game," McCarthy said. "But I think it's just a product of a number of things. It (linebacker) is a position that we wanted to add experience to, and definitely some young guys there that we feel good about."
With an already young secondary, the Colts figured they'd take a look at the 6-foot, 196-pound Pipkins in Thursday night's preseason finale at Cincinnati.
Second-year cornerbacks Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston both missed the Colts' game with injuries.
Pierre Desir, a fifth-year player who made five of his 12 career starts last season in Indy, and Kenny Moore II, a second-year player who has impressed coaches, have been the starters this preseason.
But Pipkins could help the Colts in nickel or dime packages if Wilson or Hairston are out any significant amount of time.
"We feel like it's a good fit," coach Frank Reich said. "He's a guy that our guys had their eyes on. It's tough with Antonio because I loved Antonio, I loved the toughness he brought. But I think this was a move that was best for the team."