Hilton, Taylor lead Colts rout of fading Raiders

T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdown passes from Philip Rivers, while Taylor rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores. Rivers passed for 244 yards as the Colts scored on seven of their first eight drives in their fourth victory in five games.

“You hope you’re playing your best ball here in the fourth quarter (of the season), and that’s what we’re going to have to do to give ourselves a chance in the playoffs here,” Rivers said. “We’re built to be efficient and dink-and-dunk it and grind out the 4-yard runs, but there’s no question what big plays do for you. It’s huge.”

Safety Khari Willis clinched the win with a 53-yard interception return for his first career touchdown with 5:22 to play. Indianapolis stayed securely in one of the conference's wild-card spots and remained atop the AFC South alongside Tennessee, which has a better divisional record for now.

Derek Carr passed for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Raiders (7-6), who have lost three of four after a strong start to their relocation season. Foster Moreau and Nelson Agholor made TD catches in the first half, but the offense couldn't keep up while Indianapolis marched up and down the field to little resistance.