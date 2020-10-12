Injuries to Darius Leonard, Anthony Castonzo keep Colts out of sync in loss

The Colts defense missed linebacker Darius Leonard on Sunday.

They missed left tackle Anthony Castonzo even more.

And without those two key cogs, neither the offense nor the defense was in sync during the 32-23 loss at Cleveland. While they clearly need both, they also must figure out how to run effectively at less than full strength.

“I thought we were competitive, but they were highly efficient in the first half on offense," coach Frank Reich said Sunday. “We really felt like we were going to play well in the second half and turn the thing around, and then we spotted them some points. Those are things we have to overcome."

Losing Leonard certainly hurt.

Cleveland's offensive numbers weren't spectacular. Baker Mayfield threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, was picked off twice and appeared to get hurt late in the game. The Browns finished with 385 yards despite not punting until early in the fourth quarter. And while they hung 32 points on the league's top scoring defense, nine came courtesy of the Browns defense.

A week earlier, with Leonard missing the second half at Chicago because of a groin injury, the Colts still played well. This time, the Browns (4-1) didn't force a punt until the fourth quarter.