Philip Rivers' 3 TDs in 2nd quarter help Colts beat Lions 41-21

Hines had so much energy he celebrated each of his two touchdowns in the second quarter with moves that would make a gymnast proud, pulling off roundoffs into full twists in the end zone. The first acrobatic feat was particularly impressive because Hines went in motion to the left, reversed field to make a short catch, sprinted up the sideline and spun to break a tackle to score.

Hines said he learned how to do flips about 10 years ago, starting on a trampolines before defying gravity off the ground.

“I've been saying I’m going to do it since my rookie year,” the third-year running back said.

The Lions (3-4) lost a seventh straight home game, dating to last season, and missed an opportunity to win three in a row and to have a winning record in November for the first time with coach Matt Patricia.

“They were able to capitalize on some of the mistakes that we made,” Patricia said. “Certainly, took control of the game and just kept that all the way through the second half.”

Matthew Stafford was 24 of 42 for 336 yards with three touchdowns, two to Marvin Jones. He also had two costly turnovers, including the team's first fumble this season.