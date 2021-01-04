Reich believes Colts have winning combination for playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS — From the start of training camp, Frank Reich kept insisting the Colts were a legitimate playoff team — and a real Super Bowl contender.

He didn't waver when the running game got bogged down early in the season or when injuries took down one key contributor after another. He continued to believe even after the Colts blew a 17-point third-quarter lead at Pittsburgh, putting Indy on the precipice of missing the postseason. And Reich remained hopeful his former team, the Buffalo Bills, could come through and help out Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

They did. And now, Reich insists Indy is ready to shake things up in the AFC.

“We should be loose, we should be aggressive, we should be able to play our best football game of the year because no one’s going to give us a chance," he said Monday, less than 24 hours after securing the No. 7 seed with a 28-14 victory over Jacksonville. “It's the us- against-the-world mentality. If you were around the team like I am day in and day out, you’d understand where I get the confidence to think we can beat anyone in this tournament."

It's a refrain Reich has repeated frequently this season. As one of those who played on all four of Buffalo's Super Bowl teams, he has some semblance of what is needed to win playoff games.