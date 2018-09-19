ALAMEDA, California — Jon Gruden was welcomed back to Oakland as a returning hero when he go…

Leonard earns honor

Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2.

Leonard becomes just the fourth Colts rookie to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, joining defensive end Steve Emtman (Week 8, 1992), defensive end Dwight Freeney (Week 10, 2002) and outside linebacker Jonathan Newsome (Week 17, 2014). Indianapolis has now had 10 rookies earn NFL Player of the Week recognition on 12 occasions.

In the Colts’ 21-9 win over the Redskins, Leonard totaled 18 tackles (15 solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble. He had the most tackles by a Colt since Oct. 3, 2011 when Kavell Conner had 18. Leonard’s 18 tackles are the most by an Indianapolis rookie since at least 1994. — Colts communications.