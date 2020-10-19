Rivers answers critics as Colts carry 4-2 mark into bye

When the Colts fell behind 21-0 early in the second quarter, Rivers relied on his poise and experience to join Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, Jim Harbaugh and Bert Jones as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to erase that large a deficit — and the first to do it in a regular-season home game.

Some may write off the performance as an anomaly since it came against one of the league's lowest-ranked defenses. But it also could serve as the jump-start the Colts (4-2) needed heading into their bye week.

“I’ve been around Philip enough to know that when he gets in the zone, which is more times than not, this is the kind of performance we expect from him," coach Frank Reich said. “He played great.”

What's working

Pass defense. Rookie safety Julian Blackmon sealed Sunday's victory with his second interception, giving the Colts a league-high 10. Blackmon isn't the only ball-hawk in this secondary. Everyone appears to be playing well in a group that has limited opposing quarterbacks to a league-worst 71.7 rating.

What needs help