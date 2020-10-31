Surging Lions face a tougher test against rested Colts

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have changed the conversation about their team by beating bad teams, the one-win Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We've just got to keep doing what we do and get this city and this team and this organization what they want, which is wins,” Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland said. “And, put ourselves in position to make the playoffs and then go to the Super Bowl. We've just got to keep doing our job, keep stacking these wins together.”

The Lions (3-3) have won consecutive games for the first time in more than a year. And if they can win three straight and earn a winning record in November for the first time under coach Matt Patricia, they might merit more of a buzz.

That's because a victory as slight underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday at Ford Field would be respected by even their harshest critics.

The Colts are rested after being idle last week. They are aiming to improve to 3-0 after a bye under coach Frank Reich, who was hired just days after Patricia in 2018.

Reich said even though his team was able to get relatively healthy during its break, Detroit presents a tough test.