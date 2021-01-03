Taylor-made day sends Colts past Jags, back into playoffs

Jacksonville concluded a historically bleak season. The Jags lost their final 15 games after beating the Colts in the season opener. Along the way, they benched their opening-day starting quarterback, fired their general manager and clinched the No. 1 overall draft pick.

More changes could be coming Monday. Coach Doug Marrone is 12-36 since leading Jacksonville to the AFC championship game following the 2017 season and seems resigned to the possibility of losing his job. He said he spoke to team owner Shad Khan before the game about reports that Urban Meyer could replace him.

“I think when the record is what it is, you have to be able to expect those things,” Marrone said. “But like I said before, I asked about it. It was like new news for us. We’ll see what happens.”

Injury report

Jaguars: Leading receiver DJ Chark Jr. and top rusher James Robinson both sat out with injuries. LB Dakota Allen left to be evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to return. LT Cam Robinson (wrist) and CB Greg Martin (hamstring) also left with injuries.