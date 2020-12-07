With 2 strong performances, Colts hoping Hilton's on rise

INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton waited 11 games to catch his first touchdown pass from Philip Rivers.

Now he has two in two weeks, his first 100-yard game in almost two years, and the four-time Pro Bowler seems to be finding his groove. The timing couldn't be better as the Indianapolis Colts fight for a playoff berth.

“Sort of, yeah," Hilton said when asked if Sunday's game plan was designed around his play-making skills. “It was just trying to get me going and there's no better place to do it than here (Houston). It got me going, got me flowing, and it got the offense going."

The successes of Hilton and the Colts have gone hand in hand most of the last nine seasons. But Indy (8-4) needed everything the 31-year-old receiver could muster to get past the Texans 26-20.

He caught an 18-yard pass on Indy's first play. He finished the first drive with a nifty 21-yard catch-and-run play for his second score of the season. He kept Indy's second scoring drive alive with a twisting, 21-yard, third-down reception that was originally ruled out of bounds. And his 16-yard catch late in the first half set up a 42-yard field goal to give Indy a 24-17 lead.